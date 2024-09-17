Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Slides 1.18%

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Slides 1.18%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has lost 5.52% over last one month compared to 0.21% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.29% rise in the SENSEX
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd lost 1.18% today to trade at Rs 538.85. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.08% to quote at 72998.46. The index is up 0.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd decreased 0.71% and Praj Industries Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 55 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has lost 5.52% over last one month compared to 0.21% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28608 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 647 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 142.1 on 26 Oct 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's replacement to be announced at 12 noon today, says AAP

Social media

Social media age limits restricting children are too little too late

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade muted & mixed; Auto, Realty, Consumer, Media drag

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

PM to launch Subhadra Yojana, railway, highway projects in Odisha today

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

Rupee expected to remain steady ahead of US Fed decision this week

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon