Stock Alert : Torrent Power, FirstSource Solutions, JK Tyre Inds, Carborundum Universal, Reliance Infra

Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birla soft, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Gujarat National Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, LIC Housing Finance, RBL Bank.

New Listing:

P N Gadgil Jewellers will debut on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was open from 10 to 12 September 2024. The issue was subscribed 59.41 times.

Stocks to Watch:

Torrent Power entered into MoU with the government of Gujarat for execution of 5GW solar, Wind or solar wind hybrid project in Dwarka.

FirstSource Solutions partnered with Microsoft for digital solutions.