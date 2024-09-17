Business Standard
Stock Alert : Torrent Power, FirstSource Solutions, JK Tyre Inds, Carborundum Universal, Reliance Infra

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban:
Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birla soft, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Gujarat National Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, LIC Housing Finance, RBL Bank.
New Listing:
P N Gadgil Jewellers will debut on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was open from 10 to 12 September 2024. The issue was subscribed 59.41 times.
Stocks to Watch:
Torrent Power entered into MoU with the government of Gujarat for execution of 5GW solar, Wind or solar wind hybrid project in Dwarka.
FirstSource Solutions partnered with Microsoft for digital solutions.
 
Carborundum Universal will acquire 100 stake in the US-based Silicon Carbide Products for Rs 56 crore.

Reliance Infrastructures board will consider fundraise on 19 September 2024.
Sandur Manganeses board approved raising upto Rs 1000 crore via QIP.
JK Tyre Industries approved the plan to merge Cavendish Industries with the company.
HEGs Gulshan Sakhuja resigned as CFO with effect from 16 Monday 2024.
Allcargo Terminals volumes stood at 53.6000 TEUs in August 2024, depicting a marginal decline of 1% over last month as well as previous year
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

