RateGain recognized as a Preferred Partner by Trip.com

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies has been recognized as a Preferred Partner by Trip.com, one of the largest OTAs of the world. This recognition, awarded during Trip.com Group's Envision 2024 Global Partner Conference in Shanghai, is a testament to the strong relationship between the two companies. RateGain's decade-long collaboration with Trip.com is specifically designed to help hotels in Asia tap into new markets and attract emerging demand, a critical challenge hoteliers face today.
This recognition places RateGain as the only technology provider to be acknowledged by the largest OTAs globally as a preferred partner, achieving the highest level of partnership across the board.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

