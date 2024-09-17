Tube Investments of India Ltd Spurts 1.06%

Tube Investments of India Ltd has added 2.07% over last one month compared to 1.15% gain in BSE Auto index and 3.29% rise in the SENSEX

Tube Investments of India Ltd gained 1.06% today to trade at Rs 4087.9. The BSE Auto index is up 0.3% to quote at 58485.94. The index is up 1.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd increased 0.67% and Bosch Ltd added 0.48% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 56.08 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.