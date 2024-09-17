Tube Investments of India Ltd Spurts 1.06%

Tube Investments of India Ltd has added 2.07% over last one month compared to 1.15% gain in BSE Auto index and 3.29% rise in the SENSEX
Tube Investments of India Ltd gained 1.06% today to trade at Rs 4087.9. The BSE Auto index is up 0.3% to quote at 58485.94. The index is up 1.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd increased 0.67% and Bosch Ltd added 0.48% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 56.08 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Tube Investments of India Ltd has added 2.07% over last one month compared to 1.15% gain in BSE Auto index and 3.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 35 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4194 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4666 on 10 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2881.3 on 23 Oct 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content