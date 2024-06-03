Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for project of Rs 440 cr

From South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) tender for proposed "Doubling of Track between Ankai station (Excluding) at KM 16.00 (Ch: 16000) & Karanjgaon stations (Excluding) at Km 69.01 (Ch:69010) (i.e. 53.01 Km) including Electrification and Signaling works in connection with Aurangabad-Ankai Doubling Project in Nanded Division of South Central Railway.

The value of the project is Rs 440 crore.

