Kalyan Jewellers India has entered into a share sale and exit agreement dated 03 June 2024 with Rupesh Jain and Enovate Lifestyles (Enovate) (existing subsidiary of the Company) for acquiring 15% equity stake in Enovate by way of purchase of shares from Jain. Pursuant to the acquisition, Enovate (Candere) will become a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.