Friday, January 02, 2026 | 08:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags Rs 57-cr HMIS contract from Assam health agency

RailTel bags Rs 57-cr HMIS contract from Assam health agency

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said it has received a letter of award from Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society for procurement, implementation & maintenance of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, has an estimated value of Rs 56.71 crore, as per the LoA. The project is scheduled to be executed up to January 31, 2032.

The company added that neither its promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in AHIDMS, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.23% to Rs 370.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceinsys Tech receives extension of time for Mumbai Pune expressway (MPEW) Missing Link project

Ceinsys Tech receives extension of time for Mumbai Pune expressway (MPEW) Missing Link project

DEVIT wins order of Rs 1.90 cr

DEVIT wins order of Rs 1.90 cr

Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales increase 39% in Dec'25

Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales increase 39% in Dec'25

INR falls marginally to approch around 90 per US dollar mark

INR falls marginally to approch around 90 per US dollar mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon