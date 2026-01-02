RailTel bags Rs 57-cr HMIS contract from Assam health agency

RailTel Corporation of India said it has received a letter of award from Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society for procurement, implementation & maintenance of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).
The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, has an estimated value of Rs 56.71 crore, as per the LoA. The project is scheduled to be executed up to January 31, 2032.
The company added that neither its promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in AHIDMS, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.
RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.23% to Rs 370.70 on the BSE.
