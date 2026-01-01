Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

With effect from 01 January 2025

Siemens announced change in senior management as detailed below:

Dr. Shilpa Kabra Maheshwari ceased to be the Head - People & Organisation of the Company, effective close of business hours of 31 December 2025.

Sabine Schneider is appointed as the Head - People & Organisation of the Company, effective 1 January 2026.

Rajiv Suri ceased to be the Head - Environmental Health and Safety of the Company, effective close of business hours of 31 December 2025.

Sweta Praharaj is appointed as the Head - Environmental Health and Safety of the Company, effective 1 January 2026.

 

Head - Strategy & Sustainability is categorised as Senior Management, effective 1 January 2026. The current Head of Strategy & Sustainability of the Company is Dr. Anantharaman Subramaniyan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra achieves 43% growth in Dec sales of trucks and buses

Mahindra & Mahindra achieves 43% growth in Dec sales of trucks and buses

Barometers trade sideways; IT shares rally

Barometers trade sideways; IT shares rally

Cupid surges 35% in 15 sessions

Cupid surges 35% in 15 sessions

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.28%, gains for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.28%, gains for third straight session

Thermax Ltd spurts 1.01%, up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd spurts 1.01%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon