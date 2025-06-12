Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 119 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Railtel Corporation of India said that it has received the work order worth Rs 119.45 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) for providing managed bandwidth service through MPLS VPN network on rental basis (Opex model) for period of three years.

The said contract includes managed bandwidth service to support live streaming & storage of video footage of CCTV cameras located at various SECL Mines in MP & CG states.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

 

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip advanced 1.65% to end at Rs 456.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

