Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STL Networks - Dilip Buildcon consortium bags Rs 2631 cr BharatNet project

STL Networks - Dilip Buildcon consortium bags Rs 2631 cr BharatNet project

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies, through its Global Services Business (the demerged business vertical), in consortium with Dilip Buildcon , has entered into an Agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) on 11 June 2025. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles - Package 13 (Agreement). The value of the project is Rs 2631.14 crore (inclusive of GST) (Capex - Rs 1620.50 crore, Opex for newly constructed network Rs 972.30 crore and Opex for existing network Rs 38.33 crore).

It is to be noted that pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, vide order dated 14 February 2025, STL's Global Services Business has been demerged into STL Networks, effective from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025. Accordingly, the Agreement will be novated in favour of STL Networks upon completion of the necessary formalities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.94 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.94 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

India's Natural Gas demand likely to expand by around 8% annually by 2030

India's Natural Gas demand likely to expand by around 8% annually by 2030

Minda Corporation enters into JV with Japan-based Toyodenso Co.

Minda Corporation enters into JV with Japan-based Toyodenso Co.

Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon