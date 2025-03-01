Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags orders worth Rs 63.55 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha

RailTel Corp bags orders worth Rs 63.55 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received two work orders totaling Rs 63.55 crore from state authorities in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The company secured a Rs 37.18 crore contract from the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation for system integration, expansion of the state data center (SDC), and establishment of a disaster recovery (DR) center. The project is scheduled for completion by 27 June 2029.

Additionally, RailTel received a Rs 26.37 crore contract from the Cuttack Development Authority for setting up 14 units of a billboard system, including hardware, AMC, and command control support across various locations in Cuttack city. This project is expected to be completed by 11 July 2025.

 

RailTel, a "mini ratna (category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter tumbled 5.62% to end at Rs 281.20 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

