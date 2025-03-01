Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy commissions solar power project of 83 MW at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy commissions solar power project of 83 MW at Khavda, Gujarat

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B, wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has operationalized solar power project of 83 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,341.1 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 10.26 a.m. on 01 March 2025 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from 01 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

