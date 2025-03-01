Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota records 11% growth in tractors sales in Feb'25

Escorts Kubota records 11% growth in tractors sales in Feb'25

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in February 2025 sold 8,590 tractors registering a growth of 11.4% as against 7,709 tractors sold in February 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in February 2025 were at 7,968 tractors registering a growth of 9.6% as against 7,269 tractors in February 2024. While The demand from our stronger markets was good, Western region saw some pressure due to lower crop prices impacting liquidity. Going forward, with increased Rabi sowing, good water reservoir levels and favourable base effect, we anticipate growth momentum to continue in coming months.

Export tractor sales in February 2025 were at 622 tractors registering a growth of 41.4% as against 440 tractors sold in February 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy commissions solar power project of 83 MW at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy commissions solar power project of 83 MW at Khavda, Gujarat

Larsen & Toubro update on composite scheme of amalgamation

Larsen & Toubro update on composite scheme of amalgamation

Hyundai Motor India sells 58,727 units in Feb'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 58,727 units in Feb'25

Escorts Kubota tractor sales volume rises 11% YoY in Feb'25

Escorts Kubota tractor sales volume rises 11% YoY in Feb'25

Foseco India Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Foseco India Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon