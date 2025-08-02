Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags Rs 166-cr service order from BSNL

RailTel Corp bags Rs 166-cr service order from BSNL

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received an advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for services valued at Rs 166.38 crore.

The contract is service-based and is scheduled for execution by 31 July 2028.

The company has confirmed that the order was issued in accordance with the terms outlined in the advance work order (AWO) received from BSNL.

The company stated that neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. Furthermore, the company confirmed that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

Also Read

NSE

Q1 results today: ABB, Federal Bank, Finolex among 56 firms on August 2

Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler to resign, opening spot for a Trump pick

Donald Trump, Trump

'A good step': Trump welcomes reports of India halting Russian oil imports

Tata motors

Morgan Stanley, MUFG to syndicate Tata Motors' Iveco acquisition loan

US TARIFFS, RETAIL

Navigating US tariffs: Strategic responses for building resilience

RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

Shares of RailTel Corporation fell 3.68% to close at Rs 353.70 on Friday, 1 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NMDC iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

NMDC iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2025 quarter

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 57.00% in the June 2025 quarter

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 57.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon