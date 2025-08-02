Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: ABB, Federal Bank, Finolex among 56 firms on August 2

Q1 results today: ABB, Federal Bank, Finolex among 56 firms on August 2

Q1FY26 company results: Balaji Amines, Neogen Chemicals, Medplus Health Services, and Advanced Enzyme Technologies are also to release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

NSE

The NSE Nifty50 fell 203 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 24,565.35, with an intraday range of 24,784.15 to 24,535.05 | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ABB India, Federal Bank, Balaji Amines, Mirza International, Neogen Chemicals, and Finolex Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q1FY26.
 
A host of other companies also expected to declare their Q1 results today include Medplus Health Services, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Sarda Energy & Minerals, IKIO Technologies, Exxaro Tiles, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. 

Q1 results highlights from August 1

ITC: Cigarette-to-soap conglomerate ITC reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹5,244.2 crore for Q1FY26, driven mainly by its cigarettes and agri businesses, up from ₹5,091.59 crore a year earlier. 
 
Consolidated gross revenue grew 19.5 per cent to ₹23,129 crore, while net revenue stood at ₹21,495 crore — exceeding Bloomberg estimates. Sequentially, gross revenue rose 13.5 per cent from ₹20,376 crore.

Also Read

ITC

ITC Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr, revenue rises 19.53%

ITC limited

ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

Delhivery

Delhivery Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 67% to ₹91 cr; revenue up 6%

Gold, Gold jewellery

PC Jeweller Q1 results: Profit rises 4% to ₹162 cr; revenue up at ₹808 cr

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

Godrej Properties Q1 profit grows 15% to ₹600 cr amid higher collections

 
PC Jeweller: The jewellery maker reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, up from ₹156.06 crore a year earlier. Total income surged to ₹807.88 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹439.78 crore in the same period last year.
 
Last month, the board approved a ₹500 crore equity infusion from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd to prepay loans, aiming to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.

Market close highlights from August 1

Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower on Friday, tracking global jitters after US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on several trading partners, including 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, effective August 7. While the adjusted tariff on India was maintained at 25 per cent, the move weighed on investor sentiment. 
The BSE Sensex declined 585.67 points or 0.72 per cent to end at 80,599.91, after trading between 81,317.51 and 80,495.57. The NSE Nifty50 fell 203 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 24,565.35, with an intraday range of 24,784.15 to 24,535.05.
 
Barring Trent, Asian Paints, HUL, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Reliance Industries, all Sensex components ended in the red. The top laggards included Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, and Tata Motors, which declined between 4.43 and 2.41 per cent.
 

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 2

  1. Saven Technologies Ltd
  2. Aanchal Ispat Ltd
  3. ABB India Ltd
  4. Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
  5. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
  6. AJAX Engineering Ltd
  7. Albert David Ltd
  8. AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
  9. Antariksh Industries Ltd
  10. Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd
  11. Ashika Credit Capital Ltd
  12. Atvo Enterprises Ltd
  13. Balaji Amines Ltd
  14. Bhageria Industries Ltd
  15. Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
  16. Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
  17. Damodar Industries Ltd
  18. Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd
  19. Epigral Ltd
  20. Exxaro Tiles Ltd
  21. Federal Bank Ltd
  22. Finolex Industries Ltd
  23. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
  24. GSL Securities Ltd
  25. HB Estate Developers Ltd
  26. HB Leasing & Finance Company Ltd
  27. IKIO Technologies Ltd
  28. Incap Ltd
  29. Indo Thai Securities Ltd
  30. Krishna Ventures Ltd
  31. Lead Financial Services Ltd
  32. Madhav Infra Projects Ltd
  33. Manbro Industries Ltd
  34. Mawana Sugars Ltd
  35. Medplus Health Services Ltd
  36. Milestone Furniture Ltd
  37. Mirza International Ltd
  38. Neogen Chemicals Ltd
  39. Patels Airtemp India Ltd
  40. Pet Plastics Ltd
  41. Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd
  42. Prime Industries Ltd
  43. Real Growth Corporation Ltd
  44. Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
  45. Shivkamal Impex Ltd
  46. Sirca Paints India Ltd
  47. Sportking India Ltd
  48. Stylam Industries Ltd
  49. Tashi India Ltd
  50. Tirupati Finlease Ltd
  51. Urja Global Ltd
  52. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
  53. Veljan Denison Ltd
  54. Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
  55. VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
  56. Zenith Fibres Ltd
 
 

More From This Section

Tata power

Tata Power Q1 results: Profit up 6% to ₹1,262 cr; revenue rises 4%

gsk pharma

GSK Pharma Q1 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹279 cr, income declines marginally

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 15%; 1:5 stock split announced

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q1 results: Net profit surges 15% to ₹598 crore

MobiKwik

One MobiKwik Q1 loss widens to ₹42 cr as revenue falls 20.7% to ₹271 cr

Topics : Q1 results ABB India ABB Federal Bank Balaji Amines Ltd. Neogen Chemicals BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon