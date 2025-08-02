Q1 results today: ABB, Federal Bank, Finolex among 56 firms on August 2

ABB India, Federal Bank, Balaji Amines, Mirza International, Neogen Chemicals, and Finolex Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q1FY26.
A host of other companies also expected to declare their Q1 results today include Medplus Health Services, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Sarda Energy & Minerals, IKIO Technologies, Exxaro Tiles, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.
Q1 results highlights from August 1
ITC: Cigarette-to-soap conglomerate ITC reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹5,244.2 crore for Q1FY26, driven mainly by its cigarettes and agri businesses, up from ₹5,091.59 crore a year earlier.
Consolidated gross revenue grew 19.5 per cent to ₹23,129 crore, while net revenue stood at ₹21,495 crore — exceeding Bloomberg estimates. Sequentially, gross revenue rose 13.5 per cent from ₹20,376 crore.
Also Read
PC Jeweller: The jewellery maker reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, up from ₹156.06 crore a year earlier. Total income surged to ₹807.88 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹439.78 crore in the same period last year.
Last month, the board approved a ₹500 crore equity infusion from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd to prepay loans, aiming to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.
Market close highlights from August 1
Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower on Friday, tracking global jitters after US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on several trading partners, including 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, effective August 7. While the adjusted tariff on India was maintained at 25 per cent, the move weighed on investor sentiment.
The BSE Sensex declined 585.67 points or 0.72 per cent to end at 80,599.91, after trading between 81,317.51 and 80,495.57. The NSE Nifty50 fell 203 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 24,565.35, with an intraday range of 24,784.15 to 24,535.05.
Barring Trent, Asian Paints, HUL, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Reliance Industries, all Sensex components ended in the red. The top laggards included Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, and Tata Motors, which declined between 4.43 and 2.41 per cent.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 2
- Saven Technologies Ltd
- Aanchal Ispat Ltd
- ABB India Ltd
- Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
- AJAX Engineering Ltd
- Albert David Ltd
- AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
- Antariksh Industries Ltd
- Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd
- Ashika Credit Capital Ltd
- Atvo Enterprises Ltd
- Balaji Amines Ltd
- Bhageria Industries Ltd
- Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
- Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
- Damodar Industries Ltd
- Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd
- Epigral Ltd
- Exxaro Tiles Ltd
- Federal Bank Ltd
- Finolex Industries Ltd
- Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
- GSL Securities Ltd
- HB Estate Developers Ltd
- HB Leasing & Finance Company Ltd
- IKIO Technologies Ltd
- Incap Ltd
- Indo Thai Securities Ltd
- Krishna Ventures Ltd
- Lead Financial Services Ltd
- Madhav Infra Projects Ltd
- Manbro Industries Ltd
- Mawana Sugars Ltd
- Medplus Health Services Ltd
- Milestone Furniture Ltd
- Mirza International Ltd
- Neogen Chemicals Ltd
- Patels Airtemp India Ltd
- Pet Plastics Ltd
- Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd
- Prime Industries Ltd
- Real Growth Corporation Ltd
- Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
- Shivkamal Impex Ltd
- Sirca Paints India Ltd
- Sportking India Ltd
- Stylam Industries Ltd
- Tashi India Ltd
- Tirupati Finlease Ltd
- Urja Global Ltd
- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Veljan Denison Ltd
- Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
- VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
- Zenith Fibres Ltd