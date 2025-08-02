G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 57.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.09% to Rs 1987.79 croreNet profit of G R Infraprojects rose 57.00% to Rs 244.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 1987.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2030.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1987.792030.30 -2 OPM %20.0318.13 -PBDT373.45335.00 11 PBT321.13271.75 18 NP244.06155.45 57
