RailTel Corp gains on securing Rs 264-crore Kavach system order

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.48% to Rs 419.85 after the company secured an order worth Rs 264 crore from East Central Railway for the implementation of the Kavach system, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).

The project involves deploying Kavach over 607 route kilometers of low-density railway track under East Central Railway's jurisdiction and is slated for completion by 14 July 2027.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

 

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

