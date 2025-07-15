Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RVNL edges higher after securing Rs 447 crore contract from Delhi Metro

RVNL edges higher after securing Rs 447 crore contract from Delhi Metro

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 1.35% to Rs 387.50 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for a project valued at Rs 447.42 crore.

The contract, identified as D2C-02, involves the part design and construction of a 7.298-kilometer viaduct. This viaduct will span from chainage 1202.782m to chainage 8501.25m.

The project also includes the construction of seven station platforms (Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj, and Lajpat Nagar), along with pre-engineered building structures at all stations along the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block corridor.

 

This work is part of the Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project, the company stated.

The project has to be completed within a period of 36 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

