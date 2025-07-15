Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIC Electronics wins work order of Rs 1.28 cr from Palakkad Railway Divisional Office

MIC Electronics wins work order of Rs 1.28 cr from Palakkad Railway Divisional Office

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Palakkad Division S and T, Railway Divisional Office, Signal and Telecommunication Branch, Palakkad, for Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of IPIS system at Kannur station in connection with the work "Improvements to Passenger Amenities including improvements to platform, development of Circulating area and Parking & Provision of IRS type Platform shelters of KANNUR Station under Amrit Bharath Station Scheme" with CAMC for 6 years.

The aggregate value of the said work order is Rs. 1,28,34,157.90/-.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

