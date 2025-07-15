Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade, supported by buying interest and favourable domestic data. Investors are assessing the domestic economic data, the tariff development, and ongoing corporate earnings. Nifty traded above the 25,100 level.

PSU bank, media and auto shares advanced while IT and metal shares declined

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 169.74 points or 0.20% to 82,418.93. The Nifty 50 index added 58.85 points or 0.24% to 25,140.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.64% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.94%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,250 shares rose and 592 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,614.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,787.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 July 2025, provisional data showed.

Also Read

stock market trading

Tejas Networks slips 10%, hits 52-wk low on weak Q1; revenue tanks 87% YoY

Jairam Ramesh

Parl discussed 1962 China invasion: Cong calls for border situation talks

PremiumFIIs turn traders on Dalal Street

FIIs net sold over 68,000 Nifty futures in July series; what to expect now?

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

BSE Smallcap index hits 6-month high, recovers 35% from April low

inflation

US inflation likely worsened last month as Trump's tariffs start to bite

Economy:

Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025, thanks to a sharp dip in food prices. The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025, marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019. For comparison, CPI inflation stood at 2.82% in May 2025 and 5.08% in June 2024.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HCL Technologies dropped 2.94% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 10.77% to Rs 3,843 crore on 0.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 30,349 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Railtel Corporation of India jumped 3.81% after the company has received the work order worth Rs 2.64 crore from East Central Railway for provision of Kavach (indigenous train collision avoidance system) on low density railway track in 607 km of East Central Railway.

AstraZeneca Pharma India rallied 4.63% after the company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab Solution for Infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 m.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.14% to 6.320 from the previous close of 6.311.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.9475 compared with its close of 85.9200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.28% to Rs 98,090.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 98.04.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.16% to 4.436.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement shed 30 cents or 0.43% to $68.91 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Most Asian indices edged higher on Tuesday after China's GDP grew 5.2% in the second quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While the growth beat market expectations, it still marked a slowdown from the 5.4% seen in the first quarter.

Junes economic indicators in China offered a mixed bag. Retail sales growth eased to 4.8% year-on-year, down from 6.4% in May. On the brighter side, industrial output beat forecasts, rising 6.8% year-on-year, while fixed asset investment climbed 2.8% in the first half of 2025. The urban unemployment rate held steady at 5% in June, unchanged from May but lower than the two-year high of 5.4% in February.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 inched up on Monday after President Donald Trump signaled willingness to negotiate on trade, including with the European Union. The gesture helped calm market jitters over a potential global trade war. By the closing bell on the NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.20%, the S&P 500 gained 0.14%, and the NASDAQ Composite added 0.27%.

Among standout movers, shares of Palantir Technologies surged 4.96%, or $7.05, to hit an all-time high of $149.15. Boeing Co also soared to a 52-week high, rising 1.62% or $3.67 to $230.51.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE launches Monthly Electricity Futures, trades cross 200 million units

NSE launches Monthly Electricity Futures, trades cross 200 million units

RailTel Corp gains on securing Rs 264-crore Kavach system order

RailTel Corp gains on securing Rs 264-crore Kavach system order

MIC Electronics wins work order of Rs 1.28 cr from Palakkad Railway Divisional Office

MIC Electronics wins work order of Rs 1.28 cr from Palakkad Railway Divisional Office

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Rises, Dow Dips Amid Trump Tariff Threats

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Rises, Dow Dips Amid Trump Tariff Threats

INR opens on flat note; Firm dollar to keep upside in check

INR opens on flat note; Firm dollar to keep upside in check

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon