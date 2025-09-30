Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel corp secures Rs 38-cr smart surveillance project from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received the work order worth Rs 37.53 crore from Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the implementation of a Smart Video Surveillance system using Video Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. It also includes the establishment of an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and covers five years of operations and maintenance (O&M) support.

The total value of the order is Rs 37,53,74,109 and the project is scheduled for completion by 24 September 2026.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter slipped 0.91% to Rs 374.35 on the BSE.

GST reforms have brought relief to citizens says Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary

HUL sees near-flat Q2 growth on GST transition impact

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 71.92 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscribed 65.10 times

Pace Digitek IPO subscribed 55%

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

