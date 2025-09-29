Monday, September 29, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST reforms have brought relief to citizens says Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary

GST reforms have brought relief to citizens says Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Govt of India, today said that the government has been taking long-term measures which is shaping India. With the new Goods and Service Tax or GST reform and lower inflation has brought relief to Indian consumers so that households can invest more in education, healthcare, thereby reducing the cost of living. It is very important to concentrate on making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and this also shows that the window for long-term reforms remains open until we can truly call our country fully developed in every way, she emphasized. Speaking on the use of technology at the 3rd edition of FICCI Industry 4.0 Excellence Awards Ceremony and Conclave, Khare said that the government has already adopted technology to provide ease of living to citizens, including the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, UPI and GST 2.0.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

HUL sees near-flat Q2 growth on GST transition impact

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 71.92 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscribed 65.10 times

Pace Digitek IPO subscribed 55%

Aurionpro Solutions rises on securing new contract

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

