Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goel Construction rises after bagging Rs 87-cr service order

Goel Construction rises after bagging Rs 87-cr service order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Goel Construction Company rose 2.31% to Rs 310 after the company secured an Rs 86.50 crore service order from Dalmia Cement (Bharat) for the execution of the main plant civil works contract for post-clinkerization work at Kadapa L2, Andhra Pradesh.

The project is to be executed within 11 months from the date of the notice to proceed.

Goel Construction Company made a debut on the stock exchanges on 9 September 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 302.50, a 15.02% premium to the issue price of Rs 263.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 4 September 2025, was subscribed 115.77 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 250 to Rs 263 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 317.60 on 9 September 2025.

 

Goel Construction Company is engaged in the construction of cement plants, power plants, dairy plants, and other industrial plants. As of 30th June 2025, the company has 1,191 permanent employees. The company has 14 ongoing projects across eight states in India, with an order book of Rs 596.60 crore.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 589.98 crore and a net profit of Rs 38.32 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

