Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit declines 3.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 330.22 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare declined 3.59% to Rs 39.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 330.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 287.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.330.22287.1728.3830.5487.5080.9553.3555.6239.5341.00