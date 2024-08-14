Veritas (India) consolidated net profit rises 91.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 755.52 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) rose 91.21% to Rs 48.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 755.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 495.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.