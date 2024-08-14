MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 78.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.31% to Rs 126.00 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies declined 78.22% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.31% to Rs 126.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales126.00150.56 -16 OPM %13.1722.93 -PBDT12.3532.90 -62 PBT6.2127.28 -77 NP4.4320.34 -78
