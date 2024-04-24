Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Active Clothing Co Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Weizmann Ltd and Mangalam Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 April 2024.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 62.82 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3661 shares in the past one month.

Active Clothing Co Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 120.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1904 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 35.12. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44595 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd gained 19.06% to Rs 141.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9236 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Organics Ltd added 13.87% to Rs 440. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3344 shares in the past one month.

