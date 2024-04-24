Orient Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2024.

Orient Cement Ltd spiked 13.43% to Rs 231.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36463 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd surged 10.45% to Rs 594.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd soared 8.11% to Rs 3123. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26674 shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd added 7.41% to Rs 318.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80660 shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd spurt 7.21% to Rs 949.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19035 shares in the past one month.

