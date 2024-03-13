Sensex (    %)
                             
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd, BSL Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Lokesh Machines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2024.
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd surged 14.96% to Rs 105.19 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1678 shares in the past one month.
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd spiked 7.25% to Rs 55.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26493 shares in the past one month.
BSL Ltd soared 6.35% to Rs 180. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3559 shares in the past one month.
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd added 5.92% to Rs 153. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4990 shares in the past one month.
Lokesh Machines Ltd jumped 4.43% to Rs 289.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11722 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

