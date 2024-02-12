Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 643.91% to Rs 195.35 croreNet profit of Raj Rayon Industries reported to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 643.91% to Rs 195.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales195.3526.26 644 OPM %5.234.27 -PBDT8.041.05 666 PBT5.45-2.29 LP NP2.05-2.29 LP
