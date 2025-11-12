Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raj Television Network standalone net profit rises 142.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 56.14% to Rs 15.76 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network rose 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.14% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.7635.93 -56 OPM %6.924.17 -PBDT0.450.47 -4 PBT0.250.09 178 NP0.170.07 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

