Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 2400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.95% to Rs 44.20 croreNet profit of Baroda Extrusion rose 2400.00% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 44.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.2035.66 24 OPM %3.80-0.11 -PBDT2.020.08 2425 PBT1.980.05 3860 NP1.250.05 2400
