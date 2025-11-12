WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 17.49 croreNet profit of WEP Solutions declined 73.91% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.4915.95 10 OPM %20.7023.89 -PBDT3.393.83 -11 PBT0.441.57 -72 NP0.301.15 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content