Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 112.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 112.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 19.11 crore

Net profit of Graviss Hospitality rose 112.77% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.1117.98 6 OPM %26.3221.08 -PBDT5.043.78 33 PBT3.262.20 48 NP3.001.41 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Bodhi Tree Multimedia standalone net profit declines 47.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Bodhi Tree Multimedia standalone net profit declines 47.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Euro Panel Products standalone net profit rises 35.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Euro Panel Products standalone net profit rises 35.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today