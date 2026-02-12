Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 112.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 19.11 crore

Net profit of Graviss Hospitality rose 112.77% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.1117.9826.3221.085.043.783.262.203.001.41

