Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 14.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 101.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 1380.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1475.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1380.441475.755.29-1.6668.81-47.3914.53-101.7114.75-101.96

