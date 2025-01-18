Business Standard

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales decline 33.40% to Rs 17.61 crore

Net loss of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 33.40% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales17.6126.44 -33 OPM %0.402.38 -PBDT-0.250.28 PL PBT-0.280.26 PL NP-0.280.26 PL

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

