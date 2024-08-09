Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd and Shankara Building Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2024. Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd and Shankara Building Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rajdarshan Industries Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 71.24 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12496 shares in the past one month.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd tumbled 9.16% to Rs 234. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8396 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd lost 7.46% to Rs 56.47. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12214 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd shed 7.22% to Rs 49.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4966 shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd plummeted 6.43% to Rs 626.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6241 shares in the past one month.

