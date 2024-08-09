Business Standard
Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 164.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.20 crore
Net profit of Laffans Petrochemicals rose 164.04% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.200 0 OPM %-55.000 -PBDT5.742.15 167 PBT5.582.02 176 NP5.362.03 164
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

