Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 128.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 161.81% to Rs 175211.76 croreNet profit of Rajesh Exports rose 128.38% to Rs 104.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 161.81% to Rs 175211.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66923.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales175211.7666923.67 162 OPM %0.100.11 -PBDT149.7865.87 127 PBT137.0254.37 152 NP104.0545.56 128
