Catvision reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.49% to Rs 5.34 croreNet profit of Catvision remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.345.65 -5 OPM %1.121.77 -PBDT0.210.21 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.04 0
