Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Rajkot Investment Trust rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.17 -6 OPM %18.7511.76 -PBDT0.100.07 43 PBT0.100.07 43 NP0.100.07 43
