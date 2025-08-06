Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 92.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 16.50 croreNet profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 92.74% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.5017.11 -4 OPM %9.8812.04 -PBDT1.212.32 -48 PBT0.031.76 -98 NP0.091.24 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content