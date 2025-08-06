Shetron standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 68.79 croreNet profit of Shetron rose 5.88% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 68.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales68.7964.57 7 OPM %7.448.39 -PBDT3.803.39 12 PBT2.341.92 22 NP1.621.53 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content