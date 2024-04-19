Business Standard
Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Sales rise 372.50% to Rs 26.98 crore
Net profit of Rajnish Wellness reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 372.50% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.91% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 206.35% to Rs 76.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.985.71 373 76.6825.03 206 OPM %1.96-25.39 -2.58-7.67 - PBDT0.42-0.98 LP 1.470.64 130 PBT0.41-0.99 LP 1.450.63 130 NP0.28-1.16 LP 1.030.46 124
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

