Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 33.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.62% to Rs 1339.77 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 44.83% to Rs 1252.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 864.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 4871.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3423.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 33.03% to Rs 337.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.62% to Rs 1339.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1002.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.