HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 43.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 695.43 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 36.49% to Rs 1942.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1423.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 2584.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2166.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 43.78% to Rs 540.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 695.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 540.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.