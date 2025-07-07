Rajshree Polypack gains on securing Rs 3-cr supply order

Rajshree Polypack rose 1.47% to Rs 28.25 after the firm announced that it has secured a new order worth Rs 2.58 crore for supply of plastic rigid sheets to the customer.The order has been awarded by a prominent packaging manufacturer listed on the Indian stock exchanges.
The company is majority-owned by a Finland-based global packaging giant, underscoring its strong international backing and industry presence.
The order is scheduled to be executed by August 2025, or within a timeline mutually agreed upon by the parties, to meet the specified order size.
The promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order. The order does not fall under related party transactions.
As of 7 July 2025, the company's market capitalization stood at Rs 207.20 crore on the NSE.
Rajshree Polypack is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of plastic packaging products.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 79.8% to Rs 3.65 crore on a 29.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 90.05 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
