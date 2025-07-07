Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Energy commissions 261 MW renewable energy capacity

JSW Energy commissions 261 MW renewable energy capacity

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
JSW Energy announced the successful commissioning of 261 MW of renewable energy (RE) capacity with solar capacity of 189 MW and wind capacity of 72 MW, taking the installed capacity to 12,760 MW.

With this the cumulative capacity addition during Q1 FY26 stands at 1.9 GW constituting both organic and inorganic capacities. Share of renewables in the overall capacity increases to 56% constituting of wind capacity at 3,554 MW, solar capacity at 2,157 MW and hydro capacity at 1,391 MW. This capacity addition is timely in nature and will enable the Company to benefit from the peak renewable generation season during the year and will contribute meaningfully to overall renewable output.

 

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 29.9 GW comprising of 12.8 GW operational, 12.5 GW under-construction across thermal, wind, solar and hydro and pipeline of 4.6 GW. The company also has 29.3 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through hydro pumped storage projects of 26.4 GWh and battery energy storage system of 2.9 GWh. The Company aims to reach 30 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

