Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR comes off one-month peak

INR comes off one-month peak

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated in opening trades on Monday from a one-month high. the domestic currency opened at Rs 85.53 per dollar and dropped to a low of 85.70 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at an over one-month high of 85.39 against the US dollar, tracking a decline in the American currency in the overseas market and a weak tone in crude oil prices. Besides, rupee alongside other Asian currencies, gained ground on renewed hopes of trade deals with the US. US President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with Vietnam, and that injected a dose of optimism that perhaps more such agreements could be in the pipeline before the crucial July 9 deadline. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, following he broadly negative cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street on Friday, amid ongoing concerns about U.S. tariffs after US President Donald Trump announced that his government will send letters to around 170 trading partners outlining new, simple unilateral tariffs that will take effect on August 1.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

JSW Energy commissions 261 MW renewable energy capacity

JSW Energy commissions 261 MW renewable energy capacity

Hazoor Multi Projects spurts after bagging Rs 913-cr solar order from Apollo Green Energy

Hazoor Multi Projects spurts after bagging Rs 913-cr solar order from Apollo Green Energy

Puravankara gains after emerging as preferred developer for Chembur redevelopment project

Puravankara gains after emerging as preferred developer for Chembur redevelopment project

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as gross advances rises 17% YoY in Q1 FY26

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as gross advances rises 17% YoY in Q1 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon