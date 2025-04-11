Friday, April 11, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajshree Polypack zooms on bagging Rs 5-cr supply order

Rajshree Polypack zooms on bagging Rs 5-cr supply order

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Rajshree Polypack surged 7.13% to Rs 24.19 after the company secured a supply order worth Rs 4.76 crore from a major Indian food and beverage brand.

The contract entails the supply of packaging products for beverages to the customer. The order is to be fulfilled by May 2025, or as mutually agreed upon by the parties to meet the required order volume.

The firm said that there is no interest of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in the entity that has been awarded the order.

Rajshree Polypack is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading plastic packaging products. The company operates through its two manufacturing units.

 

The company reported a net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with a net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales surged 12.2% year on year to Rs 72.70 crore in Q3 FY24.

As on 11 April 2025, the company's market cap stood at Rs 177.42 crore on the NSE.

